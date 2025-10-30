HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $204.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.