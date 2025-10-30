United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

UPS opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.