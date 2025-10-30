Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.