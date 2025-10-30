Strs Ohio Sells 23,421 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $78,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $545.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.40, a PEG ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

