Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

