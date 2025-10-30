Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $261.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.24 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.