Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

