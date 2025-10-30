FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

