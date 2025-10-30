Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $212.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

