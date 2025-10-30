Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $801.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

