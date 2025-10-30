Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 2,243,457 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,720,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after buying an additional 1,019,314 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

