Field & Main Bank Sells 95 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.42 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,703. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

