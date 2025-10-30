Keybank National Association OH Acquires 202,866 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.48% of iShares Gold Trust worth $225,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

