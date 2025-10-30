Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,280.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.12.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,199.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

