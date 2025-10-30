One Day In July LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 325,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $631.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

