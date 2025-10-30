Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $115.96 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 3.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $115,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9%

PANW stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

