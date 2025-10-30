Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 8,686 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

