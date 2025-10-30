1,195 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

