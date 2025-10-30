McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stake Lowered by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $302.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.66.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

