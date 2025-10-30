Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,729 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $580,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.50. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

