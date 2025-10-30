Spinnaker Trust Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.