Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

