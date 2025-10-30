Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:DHR opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

