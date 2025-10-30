MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.9% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.17.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $261.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $260.24 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.