FSA Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of RCL opened at $280.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

