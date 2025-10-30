Amalgamated Bank Has $47.56 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.