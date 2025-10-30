Amalgamated Bank Sells 352 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

