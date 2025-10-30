Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.