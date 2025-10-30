Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

