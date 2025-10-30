Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 128,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.