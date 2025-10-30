Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 231 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.82. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

