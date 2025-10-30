Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $348.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.49.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

