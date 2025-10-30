Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $3,403,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.