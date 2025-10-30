Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VBK opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

