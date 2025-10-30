Assetmark Inc. Acquires 438,946 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $112,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

