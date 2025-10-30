Spire Wealth Management Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.09 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.