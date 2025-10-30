Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $553.89 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $500.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

