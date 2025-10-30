World Investment Advisors Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $782.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $771.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.