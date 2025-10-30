Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $622,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

