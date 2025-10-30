iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $85,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

