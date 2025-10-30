HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

