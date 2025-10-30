Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 7.5% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,206 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,081,000 after buying an additional 155,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,104,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE DG opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

