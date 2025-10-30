iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 380,049 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVW opened at $126.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

