Field & Main Bank Purchases 2,396 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.