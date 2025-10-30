Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $261.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.24 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.