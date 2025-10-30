Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $248.01 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.