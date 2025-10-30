Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.97 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

