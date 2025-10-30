Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Arete increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $833.00 to $1,084.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,199.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.