Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

