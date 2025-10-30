Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Natera Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $198.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $398,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,310.51. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $11,980,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

